Azerbaijan showcases new tactical UAVs at ADEX (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Azerbaijani-made "QIRAT" tactical UAVs have been showcased at the ADEX-2026 exhibition, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The "QIRAT-H10," "QIRAT-H20," and "QIRAT-H30" drones are distinguished by their various features.

The "QIRAT-H10," the reconnaissance-oriented model of the series, is equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) technology and modern thermal cameras. With an operational radius of up to 100 kilometers, the drone can maneuver freely at an altitude of 5 kilometers. The UAV, which has a maximum takeoff weight of 10 kg, can remain airborne for 1–2 hours at speeds of 120–150 knots (approximately 220–275 km/h).

The "QIRAT-H20" and "QIRAT-H30" models were specifically designed for kamikaze missions and possess dive-strike capabilities.

The ARROW-2 and ARROW-3 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems were also unveiled to the public during the exhibition.

The ARROW-2 is designed for missions requiring operational maneuverability and rapid deployment. It's capable of reaching speeds of 180 km/h. The UAV can ascend to a maximum altitude of 5 km and operates within a 10 km operational radius.

Designed for heavier payloads and strategic operations, the ARROW-3 is distinguished by its robust construction. It can reach speeds of 130 km/h. Operating at a maximum altitude of 5 km, the system is capable of performing continuous missions for 45 to 68 minutes.

The 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Industry Exhibition “ADEX-2026” and the 15th anniversary International Exhibition of Internal Security, Protection, and Rescue Equipment “Securex Caspian” have opened.

In total, more than 270 companies from 29 countries have confirmed their participation in the ADEX and Securex Caspian exhibitions. To date, 45 foreign delegations from 33 countries have registered to participate in the exhibition.

The countries represented by these delegations include the following: the U.S., Belarus, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, the UK, South Korea, the Czech Republic, Afghanistan, Georgia, Jordan, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Malaysia, Morocco, Montenegro, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Russia, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Sudan, Northern Cyprus, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uganda, and Vietnam.

In addition, the exhibition features national pavilions from 14 countries, including the United States, Azerbaijan, Belarus, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, China, Israel, Italy, Pakistan, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan.

One of the main innovations of “ADEX” 2026 is that, for the first time, the 4th exhibition hall of the Baku Expo Center has been designated for the national exhibition.