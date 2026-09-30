Danish foreign minister to visit Kazakhstan on October 1-2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen will visit Kazakhstan on an official visit on October 1-2, the press service of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

“This will be the first visit by the head of Denmark’s foreign ministry to Kazakhstan since 2009. The visit takes place ahead of the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which will be marked next year,” the statement said.

The visit program will begin in Almaty Region, where the Danish minister will take part in the opening of a non-alcoholic beverage production plant of Carlsberg Group and PepsiCo. The project is worth $344 million, making it one of the largest Danish investment projects in Kazakhstan.

In addition, Rasmussen will participate in a major Kazakh-Danish business forum in the city of Konaev.

In Astana, Lars Løkke Rasmussen will be received by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He will also hold talks with Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

Following the meeting between the two foreign ministers, the signing of two memorandums is planned, including one on the establishment of a Bilateral Commission for Trade, Economic and Investment Cooperation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expects the visit to give new impetus to political dialogue and the development of business partnership between Kazakhstan and Denmark.