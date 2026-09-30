Türkiye's Karel eyes role in modernizing Azerbaijan's Air Force fleet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. In the near future, we also plan to participate in a project to modernize the Azerbaijani Air Force’s fleet, head of the business development group at the Turkish technology and engineering company Karel, Barış Bilir, told Trend on the sidelines of the ADEX-2026 exhibition.

He noted that the company also offers avionics systems.

“We have a backup flight display. It is used on the Hurkuş platform in Turkey. We plan to use it in the Azerbaijani Air Force as well.

The company also aims to contribute to the modernization of the Azerbaijani Air Force’s Su-25 aircraft using its avionics systems,” he said.

Bilir added that for Karel, Azerbaijan is not only a market where new business opportunities are being explored, but also a country where the company’s defense communications solutions are already being put into practice.