KazMunayGas eyes up to 155M tons in additional oil recovery

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Additional oil recovery by KazMunayGas (KMG) may reach up to 155 million tons, First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas Kurmangazy Iskaziyev said during the KIOGE-2026 conference in Almaty.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of KazMunayGas.

During the plenary session of the forum, he emphasized that under current conditions, KMG is focused on maintaining a sustainable level of production at existing fields and continuously replenishing the country’s resource base.

“The company has adopted a strategy to increase the oil recovery factor at 12 priority fields, which currently account for 90 percent of total production. According to calculations, additional oil recovery may amount to up to 155 million tons compared with the current design indicators by the end of the fields’ life cycle,” KMG said in a statement.

Moreover, it is noted that one of the key tools is the introduction of digital twins, which make it possible to improve the accuracy of modeling and the efficiency of production management.

In particular, a digital twin is being implemented at the Vostochny Moldabek field operated by Embamunaigas in the Atyrau region. Following the project, additional production of approximately 168,000 tons over three years is expected, along with an increase in the oil recovery factor and the inter-repair period to 750 days.

At the same time, to ensure sustainable production over the long term, KMG is implementing a Large-Scale Geological Exploration Program, which includes 23 projects with a combined geological resource base of approximately 4.7 billion tons of oil equivalent (toe).

The main focus of geological exploration is on deep-lying horizons and poorly studied areas, the development of which requires significant resources. Given the high capital costs and geological and technological risks, KazMunayGas, as the national company, is taking on a key role.

According to the company, in implementing such complex projects, KMG combines its own expertise with the technologies, experience and investment capabilities of leading global companies.

Contracts have currently been signed with China’s Sinopec for the Berezovsky block in the West Kazakhstan region and CNOOC for the Zhylyoi block in the transit zone in the northeastern part of the Caspian Sea, as well as Croatia’s INA for the Shygys block in the Aktobe region. The latter two companies are entering Kazakhstan with investments for the first time.

In addition, one of the global energy players, BP, is returning to Kazakhstan as part of the implementation of the Ustyurt-1/2 project.

Particular importance is attached to the planned regional study of the pre-salt complex of the Caspian Basin, which has a potential of up to 60 billion tons of oil equivalent. The project envisages conducting approximately 60,000 linear kilometers of seismic surveys.

Companies including Shell, Chevron, CNOOC and Sinopec have already expressed interest in participating in the studies. KMG is currently holding negotiations on the establishment of a consortium.

“Thus, we are addressing two interconnected tasks – maintaining a stable level of production at existing fields and expanding the resource base,” Iskaziyev concluded.