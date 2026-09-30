Azerbaijan, World Aquatics explore expanded cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, discussed expanding the partnership with the International Swimming Federation (World Aquatics) on September 30.

This was reported by the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, following the PM's meeting with Husain Al Musallam.

During the meeting, the importance of hosting a stage of the Swimming World Cup in Baku for the first time was emphasized.

Furthermore, it was noted that hosting the competition would help strengthen Azerbaijan’s international sporting reputation and promote swimming in the country.

The parties discussed the attention being paid to the development of swimming in Azerbaijan, the modern sports infrastructure that has been established, and the country’s extensive experience in organizing international competitions.



Moreover, it was noted that cooperation with the International Swimming Federation is developing successfully. In the course of the meeting, they also discussed ways to further expand this partnership.