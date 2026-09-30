Baker Hughes to procure services from Kazakh company for oil and gas projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. U.S. oilfield services company Baker Hughes will procure inspection and repair services from West Kazakhstan Machinery Company (WKMC) under a new agreement signed on September 30.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of KazMunayGas.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the KIOGE-2026 international conference and exhibition in Almaty, with the direct participation of KazMunayGas (KMG).

Under the agreement, WKMC will provide localized inspection and repair services for Baker Hughes Nuovo Pignone gas turbines and compressors operating at major oil and gas fields in Kazakhstan.

The cooperation is expected to contribute to the development of local expertise, improve the qualifications of Kazakh specialists and strengthen the technological and production capabilities of domestic companies.

"The agreement is part of the company’s systematic efforts with partners and operators of major oil and gas projects to increase the participation of Kazakhstani manufacturers and engineering companies in equipment maintenance, as well as in the production of equipment and spare parts," KMG said.

The company noted that the development of local content and increasing in-country value remain among KMG’s priorities. The national oil and gas company is supporting the creation of new production facilities and the expansion of opportunities for domestic businesses in equipment maintenance, repair and technical diagnostics.

Baker Hughes is a U.S.-based multinational oilfield services company operating in more than 120 countries. In Kazakhstan, the company provides equipment and services for the Tengiz, Kashagan and Karachaganak fields.

West Kazakhstan Machinery Company is a Kazakhstani manufacturer specializing in high-tech equipment for oil and gas production and transportation, as well as products for the energy sector, metal structures, and other machinery.