Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General highlights need for legal refinement over new crimes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The emergence of new types of crime necessitates the refinement of legislation to meet modern requirements, and in doing so, the stability of the legislation must be preserved, and amendments must be made carefully, the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan, Kamran Aliyev, said in a joint interview with Trend News Agency and REAL TV.

"Improving legislation is a dynamic process. At the same time, maintaining its stability is crucial, as stability is essential for the effective application of laws.

On the other hand, rapid development and scientific progress across various sectors of society necessitate the updating of legislation. These changes must be implemented carefully. While preserving legislative stability, amendments and additions should be made in key areas. We are continuing our work in this direction with the relevant state agencies," the Prosecutor General noted.

Aliyev noted that legislation has already been improved in a number of areas, and this process is ongoing. According to him, there must be a solid basis for every change. These grounds stem from practical experience, including judicial and investigative practice.

"There must first be compelling grounds for amending the legislation. These grounds stem from necessity as well as from judicial and investigative practice. We first study that practice and substantiate the need for changes. When we determine that amending the legislation is necessary, we appeal to the relevant state bodies regarding the matter," he noted.

The Prosecutor General also addressed other types of crime that require a concerted response. He emphasized the importance of combating money laundering, alongside human trafficking, domestic violence, and environmental crimes.

"In line with the demands of the times, we have highlighted digital crimes, illicit drug trafficking, and crimes committed using information technologies. I also wish to place special emphasis on the fight against human trafficking and domestic violence; we bear significant responsibilities in these areas. Combating environmental crimes is also a highly pressing issue at this stage. Furthermore, the fight against money laundering is one of the most critical tasks facing us," he said.