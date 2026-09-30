Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General draws attention to rising cybercrime

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Unfortunately, the number of cybercrimes is increasing every day, Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said in a joint interview with Trend News Agency and REAL TV.

The Prosecutor General also spoke about new types of crimes:

“New types of crimes include, in particular, the illegal sale of drugs via the Internet, cybercrimes, and other crimes committed using new information technologies,” said the Prosecutor General.

Kamran Aliyev noted that criminals are exploiting the capabilities of new information technologies, including artificial intelligence.

“Chapter 30 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan is devoted to cybercrimes, and this chapter contains three articles. These articles cover actions such as unauthorized access to and interference with information systems,” he said.

According to the Prosecutor General, approximately 40–50% of all crimes currently committed are carried out using new information technologies. He emphasized that this makes it necessary for prosecutors and other law enforcement officials to improve their knowledge and skills in this area.