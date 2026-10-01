CAMCA focuses on strengthening ties, synergy, and friendship — official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. One of the main indicators of CAMCA’s success is the growing strengthening of the network participants’ positions and the relationships that are forming among them, the Chairman of the CAMCA Network Board of Directors and CAMCA's National Coordinator for Azerbaijan, Fuad Karimov, said at the CAMCA regional forum held in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Karimov further noted that the CAMCA network brings together representatives from the Asia-Pacific region, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Europe, and North America,

He said that the official opening of the forum took place today. The event’s program began several days ago at ADA University, and the initial discussions focused on reforms in the field of education.

“Education has been CAMCA’s top priority since its inception. In fact, my personal journey as a CAMCA member began in 2018. That year, ADA University hosted the first CAMCA forum in Azerbaijan. Therefore, I would like to express my deep gratitude to the Rector of ADA University, Hafiz Pashayev, for his continued support of CAMCA,” Fuad Karimov noted.

According to him, one of the main indicators of CAMCA’s success is the growing strengthening of the network participants’ positions and the relationships that are forming among them.

“Last week, at the International Investment Forum in Azerbaijan, I had the opportunity to meet with Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment and Trade. He is also a CAMCA member. This shows just how widely our members are represented in different parts of the world and how strong our network has become. It’s very nice to see all our members in different corners of the world,” he added.

Fuad Karimov noted that various interesting topics will be discussed during the forum.

“Today and tomorrow, we will discuss many interesting issues. All of this relates to coordination and synergy. I hope we will witness greater cooperation and, above all, greater friendship. Enjoy Azerbaijan and Baku. I wish you success during the two days of the forum,” emphasized Fuad Karimov.