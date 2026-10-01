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Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 1

Iran News 1 October 2026 09:15 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 1
Photo: Trend News Agency
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 1.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 3 currencies fell compared to September 30.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,747,044 rials, while one euro was valued at 1,981,791 rials. On September 30, the euro was priced at 1,974,353 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 1

Rial on September 30

1 US dollar

USD

1,747,044

1,741,819

1 British pound

GBP

2,317,611

2,300,977

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,092,485

2,086,405

1 Swedish króna

SEK

174,722

174,001

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

181,838

181,306

1 Danish krone

DKK

265,095

264,119

1 Indian rupee

INR

18,217

18,155

1 UAE Dirham

AED

475,710

474,287

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,657,474

5,639,791

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

630,343

628,617

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,110,916

1,105,730

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

222,633

221,981

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,539,343

4,527,206

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,229,303

1,227,437

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

985,044

981,106

1 South African rand

ZAR

106,347

105,944

1 Turkish lira

TRY

35,649

35,547

1 Russian ruble

RUB

20,908

20,631

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

479,957

478,522

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

133,301

132,925

1 Syrian pound

SYP

14,320

14,235

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,214,298

1,215,448

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

465,878

464,485

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,646,394

4,632,497

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,367,416

1,362,219

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,420,240

1,416,262

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

52,842

52,629

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

832

830

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,138,025

1,134,141

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

273,022

272,244

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

260,550

259,586

100 Thai baht

THB

5,198,512

5,187,066

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

428,208

426,596

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,288,408

1,284,792

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,464,096

2,456,726

1 euro

EUR

1,981,791

1,974,353

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

397,030

396,017

1 Georgian lari

GEL

672,785

670,517

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

97,522

96,960

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

27,216

27,217

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

579,124

576,532

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

1,027,677

1,024,599

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,785,176

2,780,234

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

189,727

189,161

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

498,010

498,122

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,036

2,032

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,981,791 rials and $1 costs 1,747,044.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,55-2,58 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,89-2,92 million rials.

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