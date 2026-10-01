Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 1.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 3 currencies fell compared to September 30.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,747,044 rials, while one euro was valued at 1,981,791 rials. On September 30, the euro was priced at 1,974,353 rials.

Currency Rial on October 1 Rial on September 30 1 US dollar USD 1,747,044 1,741,819 1 British pound GBP 2,317,611 2,300,977 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,092,485 2,086,405 1 Swedish króna SEK 174,722 174,001 1 Norwegian krone NOK 181,838 181,306 1 Danish krone DKK 265,095 264,119 1 Indian rupee INR 18,217 18,155 1 UAE Dirham AED 475,710 474,287 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,657,474 5,639,791 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 630,343 628,617 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,110,916 1,105,730 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 222,633 221,981 1 Omani rial OMR 4,539,343 4,527,206 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,229,303 1,227,437 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 985,044 981,106 1 South African rand ZAR 106,347 105,944 1 Turkish lira TRY 35,649 35,547 1 Russian ruble RUB 20,908 20,631 1 Qatari riyal QAR 479,957 478,522 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 133,301 132,925 1 Syrian pound SYP 14,320 14,235 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,214,298 1,215,448 1 Saudi riyal SAR 465,878 464,485 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,646,394 4,632,497 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,367,416 1,362,219 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,420,240 1,416,262 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 52,842 52,629 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 832 830 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,138,025 1,134,141 1 Libyan dinar LYD 273,022 272,244 1 Chinese yuan CNY 260,550 259,586 100 Thai baht THB 5,198,512 5,187,066 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 428,208 426,596 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,288,408 1,284,792 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,464,096 2,456,726 1 euro EUR 1,981,791 1,974,353 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 397,030 396,017 1 Georgian lari GEL 672,785 670,517 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 97,522 96,960 1 Afghan afghani AFN 27,216 27,217 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 579,124 576,532 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,027,677 1,024,599 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,785,176 2,780,234 1 Tajik somoni TJS 189,727 189,161 1 Turkmen manat TMT 498,010 498,122 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,036 2,032

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,981,791 rials and $1 costs 1,747,044.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,55-2,58 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,89-2,92 million rials.