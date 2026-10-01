EBRD sees potential for rail, logistics investment in Turkmenistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The EBRD sees potential for investment in railway infrastructure and logistics services in Turkmenistan along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.

EBRD Head of Turkmenistan Eric Livny said this in an exclusive interview with Trend, answering a question about specific transport and logistics infrastructure projects in Turkmenistan that the bank currently sees as having potential for financing.

"Transport connectivity was one of the key themes of Odile Renaud-Basso visit and of her discussions with the Turkmen authorities, including His Excellency President Serdar Berdimuhamedow," he said.

According to Livny, Turkmenistan occupies a strategic position in the Caspian region, connecting Asia and Europe. He added that the country has significant potential to strengthen its role as an important transit link along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.

"At this stage, discussions are focused primarily on railway infrastructure and logistics services," Livny noted.

He said the memorandum signed with the transport authorities provides a framework for exploring opportunities to modernise sections of the national railway network, improve freight handling capacity and enhance the efficiency of logistics operations.

The EBRD also sees potential beyond physical infrastructure, with customs procedures, border management and other trade facilitation measures identified as areas that can affect transport efficiency.

"Experience across the region shows that customs procedures, border management and other trade-facilitation measures often have as much impact on transport efficiency as investments in tracks, terminals and rolling stock," Livny said.

"For this reason, our cooperation will also examine opportunities to improve the "soft" infrastructure that determines how efficiently goods move across borders," he added.

Livny stressed that it is still too early to identify individual projects under the potential cooperation.

"It is still too early to identify individual projects, but we see considerable potential for investments that can strengthen regional connectivity, reduce transit times and improve the competitiveness of the Transcaspian Corridor," he said.

For reference, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has been working with Turkmenistan since 1992. Its engagement has focused on private-sector development, cooperation with financial institutions and support for private companies through financing and advisory services. The bank has also identified sectors such as transport, logistics, agribusiness, industry and commerce as areas with potential for further private-sector investment.

According to the EBRD, the bank has financed 87 projects in Turkmenistan, with cumulative investment reaching €322 million.

In July 2026, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso visited Turkmenistan, during which the sides signed five memorandums of understanding covering strategic cooperation for 2027-2032, the banking sector, sustainable energy, environmental protection and water resources, transport corridors, and Ashgabat’s participation in the EBRD Green Cities programme. The documents are intended to provide a framework for further cooperation.

The Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM), is a multimodal transport route connecting China, the countries of Central Asia, the South Caucasus, Turkey, and Europe via rail, sea, and road transport. According to data from Azerbaijan’s Transit Coordination Council, the route is approximately 8,000-10,000 km long, and cargo delivery along it takes 12 to 18 days, whereas transport via the Suez Canal takes 30 to 45 days.