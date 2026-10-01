Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, UAE to develop CASA rail route to Pakistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates intend to jointly work on a new railway route connecting Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan (CASA), with access to Pakistan’s seaports, according to the government of Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation within the CASA railway project was signed by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport, Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport and the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure on September 30.

“The CASA project provides for the formation of a new railway route that is expected to ensure transport connectivity between Central and South Asia and create additional opportunities for the development of international transportation, trade, logistics and investment cooperation,” the government said.

Under the memorandum, the parties intend to conduct technical and economic studies, analytical assessments, and examine the feasibility of developing the necessary railway infrastructure and related facilities.

The government noted that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have developed railway infrastructure and significant transit potential, while the UAE has international experience in transport infrastructure, logistics and the implementation of major investment projects.

“Combining these capabilities will make it possible to move toward practical development of the CASA project and determine optimal mechanisms for its implementation,” the government said.

The parties also discussed further steps and specific areas of joint work. In particular, they are considering the possibility of establishing a Working Group to comprehensively address the technical, economic and financial aspects of the project.