AzerGold CJSC unveils new gold and silver coin collection dedicated to Kalbajar

AzerGold CJSC has presented a new collection of gold and silver coins dedicated to the Kalbajar district, celebrating the region’s rich natural environment, mineral springs, ancient history and cultural heritage.

The artistic composition of the new collection incorporates traditional national motifs reflecting Kalbajar’s cultural legacy, natural beauty, ancient folklore traditions and folk crafts.

A central element of the design features the ornament of a late 19th-century flat-woven mafrash from Kalbajar, a traditional box-shaped storage bag historically used for storing and carrying household items. The framing border is inspired by a honeycomb pattern, symbolizing Kalbajar’s ancient beekeeping traditions, famous mountain honey, and abundant natural resources. Furthermore, 17 symmetrical lines located at the top and bottom sections of the coin represent the frets of the traditional saz, honoring the region’s deep-rooted Ashiq music and performance traditions.

The commemorative coins embody the historical memory of Kalbajar while capturing the spirit of its ongoing revival and future vision through modern numismatic art.

The collection is produced on the initiative of AzerGold CJSC using 999.9 fine gold and silver mined within Azerbaijan. The gold coins are offered in weights of 5, 10, and 20 grams, while the silver coin is available in 20-gram weight.

The Kalbajar collection can be purchased at the Company’s Sales and Exchange Center located at 3 Bulbul Avenue in Baku, as well as through the official online sales platform.

Manufacture of coins and gold bars from locally mined precious metals began in 2018, with retail distribution starting in 2019. With the addition of the Kalbajar series, AzerGold CJSC’s product portfolio currently features 27 commemorative collections, comprising 15 gold and 12 silver coin designs.