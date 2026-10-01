Media is a force capable of influencing public opinion, dialogue and opportunities for cooperation - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The media, which reports on ongoing developments and delivers news to society, is a force that can influence the formation of public opinion, mutual trust, and understanding, as well as dialogue and opportunities for cooperation, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the CICA Media Forum on “Building Trust through Media in a Polarized World,” organized by the Media and Broadcasting Council.

“The widespread dissemination of disinformation and the production of fake information and materials using AI technologies have a direct impact on public trust. In particular, media accountability and responsibility become increasingly important at a time when the role of social media and digital platforms is rapidly expanding. All of this places greater demands on media institutions in terms of professionalism and impartiality, while making it necessary to foster a shared sense of responsibility in the information space,” the head of state emphasized in his address.

To note, the first Media Forum of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) has begun in Baku.

The event is organized by the Council on Mass Media and Television and Radio Broadcasting of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The forum, dedicated to the theme “Building Trust Through the Media in a Polarized World,” brings together representatives of the governments of CICA member states, heads of government agencies responsible for media and communications, media managers, and other experts.

The forum is intended to serve as a platform for exchanging various approaches and experiences and discussing opportunities for cooperation that contribute to strengthening mutual trust in the region. The event is dedicated to the responsibility of modern media to provide accurate, reliable, and impartial information. Amid the rapid growth of the influence of artificial intelligence and social media on the information landscape, the role of the media in building trust, as well as discussions on the challenges facing the information environment, are among the forum’s main focuses.