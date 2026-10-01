Brookfield and SOFAZ announce strategic partnership to invest in Azerbaijan, Caucasus and Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Brookfield, a leading global investment firm, and the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (“SOFAZ”) signed a memorandum of understanding in a strategic partnership to explore investment opportunities in Azerbaijan and the wider Caucasus and Central Asia region.

This was reported by the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (“SOFAZ”).

The partnership brings together Brookfield’s global investment and operating capabilities with SOFAZ’s deep regional expertise and institutional relationships. The partners will identify investment opportunities across sectors including energy and private equity, while supporting global institutional investor participation in the region. The partnership will strengthen Brookfield's on-ground presence and footprint in Azerbaijan. As opportunities develop, additional international institutional investors are expected to participate, broadening the investor base and enabling investments to be pursued at greater scale.

Connor Teskey, CEO, Brookfield Asset Management, said, “Azerbaijan and the region have significant long-term investment potential, supported by growing energy demand, abundant resources and an increasing focus on attracting global capital. We have a long-standing relationship with SOFAZ, and this partnership builds on that strong foundation. We look forward to combining our capabilities to identify high-quality opportunities and bring additional institutional capital into the region.”

Israfil Mammadov, CEO, SOFAZ, said: “This partnership with Brookfield reflects our ambition to deepen relationships with leading global investors and enable long-term institutional capital investing in the region. Brookfield brings extensive investment and operating expertise, and we see significant potential to work together to identify and develop opportunities that support the region’s continued economic growth.”

About Brookfield

Brookfield is a leading global investment firm with more than $1 trillion in assets under management that owns and operates real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We invest on behalf of institutions and individuals around the world across infrastructure, energy, private equity, real estate, and credit—sectors critical to supporting economic growth and productivity. With a heritage spanning more than a century and operations in over 30 countries, we deploy long-term, patient capital to build the foundational assets and businesses that power a more connected, resilient, and sustainable future—seeking to build long-term wealth for our clients while delivering strong risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com

About SOFAZ

The State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), established in 1999, is a sovereign wealth fund dedicated to managing the nation’s oil and gas revenues, with a commitment to safeguarding and enhancing wealth for future generations. As a long-term investor with more than USD 72 billion in assets under management, SOFAZ pursues a diversified investment strategy that encompasses global opportunities across various sectors, including fixed income, equities, gold, real estate, and infrastructure.