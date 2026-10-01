Uzbek Centrum Air to launch Tashkent-Hambantota flights on Oct. 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. On Sept. 29, Uzbekistan’s largest private airline, Centrum Air, has opened ticket sales for new flights from Tashkent to Sri Lanka, with service to the southern resort city of Hambantota scheduled to begin on Oct. 28.

This was reflected in the statement by the Centrum Air.

The airline will operate the route twice a week through March 2027, using Airbus A320-family narrow-body aircraft. Centrum Air will become the first carrier to operate direct flights between Tashkent and Hambantota, according to the airline.

“The launch of direct flights to Hambantota will expand travel opportunities between Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka while strengthening Centrum Air’s presence in the growing South Asian market,” the airline said.

The new route is part of Centrum Air’s broader expansion in South Asia. On Sept. 28, the airline launched flights from Tashkent to Hyderabad, its latest destination in India. Its existing South Asian network includes Delhi, as well as Karachi and Lahore in Pakistan.

Centrum Air had previously planned to launch flights to Colombo, Sri Lanka’s capital.

The airline is also expanding its international distribution network. On Sept. 28, Centrum Air signed a direct-sales agreement with Atlas, a Singapore-based technology platform for retail and digital infrastructure.

The partnership will give Centrum Air access to Atlas’ global network of online travel agencies, corporate travel operators and tourism technology platforms, potentially expanding the airline’s international sales channels.

The expansion comes as Uzbekistan continues to develop direct air connectivity with international tourism and business markets, including destinations across South Asia.