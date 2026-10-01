QazaqGaz to launch exploration on three new areas in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Kazakhstan's QazaqGaz plans to launch advanced geological exploration in three newly licensed areas by the end of 2026, with around 6,150 linear kilometers of 2D seismic surveys planned.

This was reported in a statement by the press service of QazaqGaz.

According to the statement, QazaqGaz Deputy Chairman for Exploration and Production Asylzhan Dauletov announced this at the KIOGE international exhibition in Almaty during a session on gas and gas chemicals.

The company received three licenses for geological study of subsoil this year. The areas cover the Central geoblock of the Pre-Caspian Basin, as well as the Shu-Sarysu and Tenyz basins.

The exploration program also includes around 126,000 physical points for digital geochemical surveys.

“Significant preparatory work has already been completed: the network of seismic profiles and geochemical surveys has been planned. The next stage is fieldwork, processing and comprehensive interpretation of the data obtained,” Dauletov said.

According to him, QazaqGaz is taking an integrated approach aimed at gradually reducing geological uncertainties. The company will use seismic and geochemical data together with existing geological and geophysical information to clarify basin structures, identify prospective areas and develop a portfolio of targets for further exploration.

QazaqGaz is also expanding its activities into less-explored areas that could contribute to the company's resource base in the long term. The company noted that obtaining a license or conducting seismic surveys does not in itself constitute a discovery, as prospective targets must undergo resource, geological risk, and economic assessments before being considered for detailed studies and drilling.

Meanwhile, QazaqGaz's geological portfolio currently comprises 28 areas across different regions of Kazakhstan.

The company is presenting projects to potential investors, providing information on prospective gas areas, signing preliminary cooperation agreements and discussing various models for joint implementation and financing of exploration projects.

“We are open to cooperation with both existing partners and new investors. It is important for us to build long-term partnerships that bring together Kazakhstan's resource potential, investment and modern technologies,” Dauletov said.