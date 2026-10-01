CICA Media Forum panel highlights Azerbaijan’s chairmanship initiatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. A panel session titled “Azerbaijani Chairmanship: Initiatives, Cooperation, Results” was held as part of the Media Forum of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), dedicated to “Building Trust through Media in a Polarized World,” Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The panel addressed strengthening trust and mutual cooperation within the CICA space, digitalization and the development of transport connectivity, expanding the role of women in public and economic life, and the growing importance of regional organizations amid global instability.

Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samaddin Asadov said in his remarks that expanding cooperation within CICA in areas such as economic development, digital systems, transport networks and environmental sustainability is of particular importance.

According to him, connectivity and digitalization are among the key areas of cooperation within the CICA space. During Azerbaijan's chairmanship, efforts were made to strengthen cooperation on establishing safe and efficient transport corridors. The development of sustainable, modern and green transport corridors was highlighted as one of the key conditions for deeper economic integration and stronger ties between countries.

Asadov noted that various events were held with CICA member states throughout 2025 on data protection, cybersecurity experience-sharing, digitalization of transport corridors, digital transformation and innovation. Going forward, specialized training programs on personal data protection, sustainable transport infrastructure and environmentally friendly mobility are planned.

Chairman of Türkiye's Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK), Mehmet Daniş, said measures to build trust among CICA member states form the basis of cooperation within the organization.

According to him, mutual trust and dialogue can guide member states in addressing existing challenges. The discussions in Baku also highlight the responsibility of the media in creating an environment of trust.

Daniş said Türkiye's cooperation within CICA is also aligned with the country's “Asia Anew” initiative. According to him, the approach is aimed at deepening cooperation with regional partners based on mutual benefit and common priorities.

Deputy Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Sadagat Gahramanova emphasized that modern technologies, social networks and artificial intelligence have significantly changed the role of the media.

She said that while the rapid spread of information in the digital environment creates opportunities for new connections, it also increases the responsibility of the media and information sources. According to her, building trust requires not only providing reliable information but also creating a safe, inclusive and responsible digital environment.

Gahramanova noted that digitalization creates new opportunities for women and girls in education, employment, entrepreneurship and public participation. She stressed the importance of eliminating disparities in access to digital opportunities and skills and enabling women to become active participants in the digital economy, innovation and information environment.

The deputy chairwoman also emphasized the importance of combating online gender-based violence and discrimination and ensuring digital security. She said that during Azerbaijan's CICA chairmanship, important initiatives were put forward to increase the role of women in sustainable development and public life, with the establishment of the CICA Women's Council being an important step in this regard.

Deputy Chairman of the Boards of the Center for Analysis of International Relations and the Baku International Multiculturalism Centre, Farhad Mammadov, said the importance of regional organizations is growing amid global instability and a crisis in the international security system.

According to him, the increase in wars and the deepening of unresolved conflicts are affecting trade routes and increasing the risks of confrontation. As sanctions and other geopolitical factors also affect global trade, countries are seeking to make greater use of regional organizations to create a safer and more predictable regional environment.

Mammadov noted that the Asian direction holds a special place in Azerbaijan's foreign policy. According to him, Azerbaijan's restoration of its territorial integrity and sovereignty has created new opportunities for expanding the country's participation in regional cooperation formats in Asia.

He said Azerbaijan's CICA chairmanship for 2024–2026 demonstrates the country's responsible approach to regional cooperation. During its chairmanship, initiatives have been put forward to strengthen CICA's institutional development and connectivity, promote environmental sustainability, establish permanent institutions and increase the organization's international visibility.