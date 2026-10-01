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We attach special importance to the development of our relations with China, our reliable strategic partner - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics News 1 October 2026 12:14 (UTC +04:00)
We attach special importance to the development of our relations with China, our reliable strategic partner - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. We attach special importance to the development of our relations with China, our friendly country and reliable strategic partner, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his letter of congratulations to Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, on the occasion of China’s Founding Day.

“The high-level political dialogue, mutual trust, and understanding established between us, along with the continuous support our countries demonstrate for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, are characteristic features of Azerbaijan-China relations. The elevation of our interstate ties to an entirely new historical stage – the level of comprehensive strategic partnership – is a vivid practical expression of our firm political will and joint, consistent efforts,” the Azerbaijani leader emphasized.

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