Uzbek official highlights Central Asia’s rising regional appeal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Central Asia and the member countries of the Central Asian Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) are becoming more attractive amid growing cooperation and increased predictability in the region’s development, First Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Sodiq Safoyev, said at the CAMCA Regional Forum in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

“People are painting a sort of rosy picture of global development. But, surprisingly, some countertrends are observed in the CAREC region and Central Asia. I spoke about the declining role of multilateral diplomacy, yet in the CAREC region, multilateral diplomacy is strengthening year after year,” he said.

According to him, Central Asia is increasingly viewed today not only as a post-Soviet space or a group of countries, but also as a region connecting major markets and world powers. He noted that Central Asia is gradually transforming from a landlocked region into a region that connects territories.

He also noted the strengthening of cooperation among the countries of Central Asia.

"While we are seeing fragmentation around the world, forces of attraction are at work in the CAREC region that are bringing countries together. This may have begun with the renewal of Uzbekistan’s foreign policy under President Mirziyoyev. Today, in Central Asia, we are seeing a very strong trend toward the consolidation of cooperation. We are talking specifically about strengthening and deepening cooperation, not about integration. I am not talking about integration. Frederick Starr and I always discuss what cooperation in Central Asia means. Perhaps today we should refrain from using the word ‘integration,’ since it is too strong a term, but stronger and deeper cooperation is indeed taking place,” he noted.

According to Safoyev, the development of cooperation makes the region more predictable.

“One aspect the world is overlooking today is predictability. When we talk about geopolitical uncertainty in the world, we can be more optimistic today regarding the CAREC region and Central Asia. This means that Central Asia is becoming more attractive on the global stage. Central Asia’s appeal is also increasing thanks to its geographic location and more predictable development,” he said.

Safoyev also noted the decision to admit Azerbaijan as a full participant in the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia.

“I think the time has come to transform the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia into a kind of council or other institution that would be more than just a consultative meeting,” he said.

Meanwhile, Baku is hosting the first annual CAMCA (Central Asia, Mongolia, Caucasus, and Afghanistan) Regional Forum, dedicated to promoting dialogue, cooperation, and sustainable economic development in Central Asia, Mongolia, the South Caucasus, and Afghanistan.

The forum brought together representatives from the private and public sectors, high-ranking officials, investors, entrepreneurs, and experts.

During the two-day event, participants will discuss ways to expand cooperation in the region and promote economic growth and social development.