Turkmenistan, Türkiye discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Turkmenistan and Türkiye discussed the current state and prospects for further development of bilateral relations.

This was reflected in a statement issued by the Turkmen MFA following the talks between the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister Myahri Byashimova and Ambassador of Türkiye to Turkmenistan Şener Cebeci.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, the sides exchanged views on current issues of bilateral cooperation and discussed strengthening political and diplomatic dialogue.

“Particular attention was paid to strengthening political and diplomatic dialogue and cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as to collaboration in international forums,” the report said.

Furthermore, the parties confirmed their interest in further developing constructive cooperation and maintaining regular contacts on issues of mutual interest, the ministry said.

Byashimova also wished Ambassador Cebeci success in his diplomatic activities and expressed Turkmenistan’s readiness for further constructive partnership.

Turkmenistan and Türkiye established diplomatic relations shortly after Turkmenistan gained independence. Türkiye was the first country to recognize Turkmenistan on October 27, 1991, and opened its embassy in Ashgabat in February 1992. The two countries cooperate in political, economic, cultural, and educational areas, while Türkiye supports Turkmenistan's policy of permanent neutrality.

Economic ties are an important part of the bilateral relationship. According to Türkiye's Foreign Ministry, bilateral trade reached $2.2 billion in 2025, including $1.3 billion in Turkish exports to Turkmenistan and $860 million in imports. The two countries’ presidents have set a goal to bolster the bilateral trade value to $5 billion in the near term. Turkish companies have also been active in Turkmenistan's construction and industrial sectors, with more than 1,000 projects worth over $54 billion completed since the country's independence.

Energy and transport have become increasingly important areas of cooperation. In June 2026, the ninth meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Turkish Commission on Economic Cooperation identified transport and logistics as a key area, with discussions focusing on infrastructure connecting Central Asia and Europe. Energy cooperation was also discussed, alongside construction, building materials, food production, and agriculture.