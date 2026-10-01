Uzbekistan, UNDP ink MoU on sustainable land use and restoration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Uzbekistan and the Uzbek state scientific and design institute "O‘zdavyerloyiha" signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation on sustainable land use, ecosystem restoration and integrated landscape management on Sept. 29 in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan.

The signed agreement establishes a framework for cooperation on sustainable land-use planning, restoration of degraded ecosystems and integrated management of landscapes, according to the organizations.

"This partnership will help combine international experience and scientific expertise to promote more sustainable management of land and natural resources and support practical solutions for restoring degraded ecosystems," UNDP said.

The cooperation will be carried out as part of the ECOLAND project, titled "Integrated Conservation, Management and Restoration of High Natural Value Landscapes in Uzbekistan." The project is financed by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and implemented by UNDP together with Uzbekistan’s National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change.

The project focuses on integrated landscape management, restoration of degraded ecosystems and support for sustainable livelihoods, while promoting the use of scientific evidence and knowledge in environmental decision-making.

The memorandum is expected to facilitate the exchange of international experience and scientific expertise and expand practical cooperation on the sustainable management of land and natural resources in Uzbekistan.