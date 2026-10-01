Uzbek official urges CAMCA countries to unite through regional integration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Individually, CAMCA countries may not wield significant influence on the global stage, but together they can act from a position of greater strength, First Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Sodiq Safoyev, said at the CAMCA Regional Forum in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that there is a need for greater awareness of the importance of regional integration among CAMCA countries.

“First and foremost, we must all understand that individually, we may not have significant influence, but together we can have a stronger voice on the global stage. Therefore, I believe we need our own regional axis. Each of the CAMCA countries must better recognize the need for regional integration,” S. Safoyev said.

According to him, the forum participants can be viewed as an important resource for strengthening cooperation among CAMCA countries.

“This is a very important issue for the CAMCA states. The audience gathered here is an important resource for all countries. Understanding the need to act together must become our top priority,” he emphasized.

S. Safoyev noted that countries should rely more heavily on the support of the intellectual and scientific community, as well as harness the potential of experts and young people.

“Every country must rely on the support of the intellectual and scientific communities and listen to their opinions. We must not overlook the potential of experts, young people, and different countries. More collaboration is needed in this area,” the Uzbek official stated.

He added that a new phase is beginning in global politics and geopolitical relations.

“I think another point that is very important for us is that we are living at the dawn of a transformed political era. Geopolitics will gradually evolve into technopolitics and technostrategy. We must understand that our countries cannot develop without a scientific approach and cooperation in the field of science,” Safoyev noted.