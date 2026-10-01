Georgian ex-minister floats ‘Caucasian Benelux’ idea for S. Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. To strengthen cooperation among the countries of the South Caucasus and enhance their competitiveness, the idea of a “Caucasian Benelux” could be implemented, a member of the board of directors of Strategy International (SI) Ltd. and former Georgian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense, Gela Bezhuashvili, said at the CAMCA Regional Forum in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that the complex and unpredictable global security situation is forcing countries in the region to seek new approaches.

“Since I left public service, much has changed in the world. Today’s world is significantly different from what it used to be. I prefer to talk not so much about the past and current problems as about the future. The complex and unpredictable global security situation today is forcing us to think differently and creatively to create opportunities that will protect us from risks and challenges,” Gela Bezhuashvili said.

According to him, new opportunities have opened up in the South Caucasus following the resolution of the Karabakh conflict.

“What I am about to discuss was nothing more than a dream during my time in public service. However, following the effective and successful resolution of the Karabakh conflict, I believe that this is no longer just a dream,” he noted.

Gela Bezhuashvili cited the Benelux model as an example and proposed creating a similar framework for cooperation among the countries of the South Caucasus.

“Most of you in this audience are familiar with the concept of Benelux. Three once-small countries decided to unite to enhance their competitiveness and expand their market opportunities. Referring to what Dr. Starr said this morning about the broader concept of Central Asia and the Caucasus, I can say that, in my view, what was a dream yesterday can become a reality today. We are talking, so to speak, about a ‘Benelux of the Caucasus,’” he said.

According to him, now is a favorable time for developing cooperation, especially among the countries of the South Caucasus.

“In my view, these three South Caucasus countries should determine in which directions, areas, and clusters they can support one another to enhance their competitiveness,” Gela Bezhuashvili emphasized.

He noted that there are still issues between Azerbaijan and Armenia that need to be resolved, but this should not hinder the parallel development of regional cooperation.

“Given that there are several important issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan that require resolution, I can say with all due respect that we can implement this idea in parallel. We must bring the idea of a Caucasian Benelux to life,” the former minister noted.

Gela Bezhuashvili stated that there is no need to create a new international organization or an additional bureaucratic structure for this purpose.

“I am not proposing to create more bureaucracy within international organizations or to establish any kind of secretariat. First and foremost, we need to establish a working group that will identify our strengths and the areas where we can support one another,” he said.

According to him, such a working group should include not only government representatives but also representatives from the private sector.

“The working group should not consist solely of government representatives. I believe in public-private partnerships. Therefore, the group should be mixed. This should send a clear signal to governments that both governments and the business community can demonstrate what we can do to enhance our competitiveness, efficiency, and international recognition,” Gela Bezhuashvili emphasized.

He believes that, given the current geopolitical situation, Azerbaijan could lead this process.

“As for the mechanism of this process, I think that, given the current geopolitical situation, Azerbaijan is well-positioned to lead it. Azerbaijan should put forward this initiative,” said the former Georgian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense.

Gela Bezhuashvili also proposed involving international advisory bodies in organizing the working group’s activities.

“This working group should be established and led or moderated by a leading international advisory body selected to assist governments in organizing their activities,” he noted.

According to him, the CAMCA Regional Forum can also serve as an intellectual and strategic communication platform for this initiative.

“The CAMCA Forum can serve as an intellectual platform for such a working group, as well as a strategic communication platform. The goal here is to present the idea to the region, discuss it, and convey the information to the region,” Gela Bezhuashvili added.