Turkmenistan highlights TAPI in push for technology-driven economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Turkmenistan views the TAPI gas pipeline as part of its investment- and technology-driven economic development strategy.

This was reflected in a statement issued by the press service of the Turkmen government, citing President Berdimuhamedov's message to participants of the Turkmenistan Investment Forum 2026 (TIF 2026), which is scheduled to take place in Ashgabat on October 1-2.

According to the president, Turkmenistan is studying and adopting the best practices of leading countries as it seeks to integrate into the global economic space.

The country aims to develop an economic model combining effective financial and economic instruments with its own scientific, technological and intellectual potential, he said.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov highlighted the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline as one of the major projects significant for the region.

Construction of the Serhetabat-Herat section of the TAPI pipeline, known as “Arkadagyň ak ýoly,” is currently progressing, according to the message.

Turkmenistan is also constructing power transmission lines and an optical fiber communication line along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan route, the president said.

According to Serdar Berdimuhamedov, particular importance is being attached to the introduction of advanced technologies and innovations across all sectors and increasing investment in these areas.

The president said Turkmenistan would continue implementing an investment policy designed to support the country’s comprehensive development and respond to current conditions.

He also said the country’s development model is intended to combine international economic practices with Turkmenistan’s own scientific, technological and intellectual potential.

Meanwhile, the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline is a planned 1,800-kilometer natural gas pipeline designed to transport up to 33 billion cubic meters of gas annually from Turkmenistan’s giant Galkynysh field to Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India. Ashgabat views the project as one of the main routes for diversifying gas exports and strengthening regional economic integration.

The gas resource base for TAPI is the Galkynysh field, one of the world's largest gas deposits with estimated reserves exceeding 27 trillion cubic meters. In April 2026, Turkmengaz and China's CNPC launched the fourth phase of the field's development. The project involves the construction of new production facilities and the drilling of wells, which will enable the additional production of up to 10 billion cubic meters of commercial gas per year.

As Trend previously reported, the development of the Galkynysh gas field, which serves as a key source for the TAPI project, is expected to generate a multiplier effect across Turkmenistan’s economy.

The fourth phase of Galkynysh development includes new facilities with a capacity to process up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas annually. Its implementation, together with TAPI infrastructure, could stimulate activity in construction, transport, engineering, energy and related industries.

This creates a direct link between Turkmenistan’s expansion of gas production, development of export infrastructure and its broader investment and industrialization strategy.