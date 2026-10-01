Tajikistan, Russia discuss investment, infrastructure and energy co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Tajikistan and Russia discussed expanding cooperation in industry, energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and the digital economy during today's meeting in Dushanbe.

This was reflected in a statement by the press service of the President of Tajikistan, following the meeting between President Emomali Rahmon and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, who co-chairs the joint Tajik-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

“We highly value Tajik-Russian relations of strategic partnership and alliance,” Rahmon said at the beginning of the meeting.

The sides highlighted the important role of the Intergovernmental Commission in advancing bilateral economic cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to developing transport and logistics ties, establishing joint ventures, implementing investment projects, supplying petroleum products to Tajikistan and carrying out major infrastructure projects.

The parties also exchanged views on other current issues of Tajik-Russian relations.

Russia remains one of Tajikistan’s leading trade and economic partners. Bilateral trade grew by more than 25 percent in 2025 to almost $1.9 billion and continued to expand in the first months of 2026. The countries maintain relations of strategic partnership and alliance, with regular high-level contacts and cooperation within the CIS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. The Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation serves as a mechanism for advancing joint projects in energy, infrastructure, and other priority sectors.