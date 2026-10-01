Kyrgyz President arrives in Los Angeles for national satellite launch

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has arrived in Los Angeles to attend events marking the launch of Kyrgyzstan's first national satellite aboard a SpaceX launch vehicle.

This was reported by the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the information, Japarov was met at the airport by Rebecca Slick Hunter, SpaceX Director of Global Development.

The satellite will be launched into orbit by a SpaceX carrier rocket.

Kyrgyzstan’s first domestic satellite was developed over approximately 2.5 years and underwent around 20 tests. The spacecraft is designed primarily for Earth observation to support agriculture, including monitoring crop conditions, agricultural land and pastures, detecting moisture deficits and forecasting yields. Its expected operational lifespan is at least 15 years. The satellite was presented in Bishkek in late September and is scheduled for launch from California aboard a SpaceX rocket.

Earlier in September, Japarov paid a working visit to the U.S. state of Utah, where he met Governor Spencer Cox and Senate President Stuart Adams. During the visit, he familiarized himself with Utah’s experience in tourism and sustainable mining development and examined plans for the expansion of the Deer Valley ski resort, which is of interest for Kyrgyzstan’s own mountain tourism projects, including the Ala-Too Resort.