Azerbaijan eyes digital integration across Middle Corridor - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Azerbaijan is exploring opportunities to integrate its digital single-window system with countries along the Middle Corridor, the head of the Department of Transport Policy at the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Fariz Aliyev, said at the World Bank Group's online event titled “Middle Corridor: Next Stage” on Thursday, Trend's correspondent reports.

He noted that two factors are particularly important for ensuring the Middle Corridor's sustained growth. The first is synchronization, meaning coordinated action in physical infrastructure, which is essential for all types of activities.

“The second is interoperability, which covers procedural, legal and digital interoperability to ensure predictability, traceability and flexibility,” Aliyev said.

According to him, these efforts are also underway in Azerbaijan, including through the national digital “single window,” which is nearly complete and brings together all public- and private-sector stakeholders, including government agencies and national operators, within a single digital system.

“This has already been done, and now we are looking for opportunities to integrate it at the corridor level. Therefore, we believe that in the future this will make the corridor more attractive to the private sector and its users,” he said.

Aliyev also noted the importance of the Zangezur Corridor, which he described as a factor changing the situation in the South Caucasus and beneficial to all three countries in the region.