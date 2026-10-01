Azerbaijan showcases military vehicles from “Power of Unity - 2026” joint drill (PHOTO)

KHOJAVAND, Azerbaijan, October 1. Military vehicles participating in the "Power of Unity – 2026" joint military exercise were showcased in Khojavand today, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

Within the framework of the exercise, media representatives were briefed on the specifications of weapons, ammunition, and other military hardware.

The displayed T-90S main battle tank is designed to destroy enemy tanks, self-propelled artillery systems, and other armored vehicles.

The Azerbaijani-made "Vashaq" armored combat vehicle possesses high cross-country and maneuverability capabilities in challenging terrain and climatic conditions.

The 150mm "Spike-ER" self-propelled anti-tank guided missile system is designed to destroy tanks and other armored vehicles—including those equipped with modern dynamic protection systems—using a thermal sight in day, night, and limited-visibility conditions. The system has a firing range of eight kilometers; the missile weighs 34 kilograms, and the launcher unit weighs 90 kilograms.

The "Barkan" unmanned ground vehicle was also presented at the exhibition. Designed as an autonomous platform resembling a mini-tank, this robot features artificial intelligence capabilities and is intended for military reconnaissance, surveillance, and fire support. With an unladen weight of 1,050 kilograms and a payload capacity of 200 kilograms, the vehicle can operate for five hours. The "BARKAN" is equipped with a 7.62mm SARP-L weapon system and is capable of operating in temperatures ranging from -30°C to +55°C.

The showcased "ASLAN" medium-class unmanned ground vehicle is designed for reconnaissance, surveillance, target detection, and fire support. Weighing 750 kilograms, the vehicle has an operational endurance of seven hours and a communication range of 1.2 kilometers. Equipped with a 7.62mm SARP weapon system, it is capable of crossing 40-centimeter water obstacles and 60-centimeter trenches.

The "BOYGA" unmanned aerial vehicle is equipped with 81mm mortar ammunition and possesses precision strike capabilities. The device, used in counter-terrorism, border security, and asymmetric warfare operations, has a maximum flight endurance of 30 minutes, a flight range of five kilometers, and an operating altitude of 1,000 meters. It has a lift capacity of 17 kilograms and a maximum speed of 54 kilometers per hour.

The "KARGU" strike UAV is designed to deliver precision strikes against enemy light armored targets and personnel. With a flight endurance of 25 minutes, a maximum altitude of one kilometer, and a radio communication range of five kilometers, the vehicle can reach speeds of 72 kilometers per hour. It has a warhead weight of 1.38 kilograms and a maximum takeoff weight of eight kilograms.

The "MINI UAV D" small-class unmanned aerial vehicle is primarily used for reconnaissance, surveillance, and data collection purposes. The vehicle has a flight endurance of 100 minutes, a maximum altitude of 2.5 kilometers, and a radio communication range of 15 kilometers. It features a maximum speed of 72 kilometers per hour, a payload capacity of 580 grams, and a maximum takeoff weight of 5.8 kilograms.

The presented "IHTAR D" anti-UAV system was developed to neutralize threats posed by mini and micro unmanned aerial vehicles to high-priority facilities. The system provides 360-degree azimuthal coverage using four radars and supplies data on the target's range, azimuth, and altitude. The maximum range indicated on the display is 15 kilometers in the X-band and 25 kilometers in the S-band.

The exhibition also featured the KGM-5.56 light machine gun and the KNT-76 sniper rifle, used by Turkish commando units. The KGM-5.56 machine gun, which uses 5.56×45 mm NATO ammunition, weighs 7.8 kilograms and has a rate of fire of 800 rounds per minute. Its effective firing range is 600 meters against point targets and 800 meters against area targets.

The KNT-76 sniper rifle, which uses 7.62 mm NATO ammunition, weighs five kilograms, has a magazine capacity of 20 rounds, an effective firing range of 800 meters, and a maximum firing range of 3,800 meters.