Azerbaijan's defense industry sector launches new production stage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Work on the assembly of "Az 122" munitions has currently begun in Azerbaijan, and it’s planned to rapidly increase the share of domestic production, CEO of Azroksan, Mehmet Ali Tahancalio, told Trend on Thursday on the sidelines of the ADEX 2026.

According to him, in parallel, both the establishment of facilities and the production process are ongoing.

He noted that the goal is to manufacture all required types of ammunition in close cooperation with the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Defense Industry.

"The initial phase envisages the production of the 'AZ 122', 'AZ 230', and 'AZG 300' products (modern unguided rocket systems).

Furthermore, plans are in place to manufacture the 'Teber' family (laser and GPS/INS guidance kits produced by the Turkish company Roketsan) in Azerbaijan in the near future through a partnership with Roketsan," he added.

This year, 53 countries are represented at the “ADEX” and “Securex Caspian” exhibitions. A total of 280 companies and organizations from 30 countries are participating in the exhibitions. In connection with this, the 5th pavilion of the Baku Expo Center was put into operation for the “ADEX 2026” exhibition.

In addition to Azerbaijan, the exhibitions feature booths from the United States, Germany, Belarus, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, South Korea, the Czech Republic, China, France, Spain, Italy, Lithuania, Hungary, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and others.

This year, the active participation of the United States in ADEX 2026 is particularly noteworthy. Prestigious American companies such as Northrop Grumman, SIG SAUER, Lockheed Martin, Vantor, and Ondas are represented at the exhibition for the first time. German companies Rheinmetall and Rohde & Schwarz, as well as BAE Systems and other companies from the United Kingdom, are making their debut. Turkey has the largest presence at the exhibition.

ADEX, an important platform for international and military-technical cooperation, traditionally attracts influential guests and delegations from various countries. Fifty-nine foreign delegations from 39 countries are participating in ADEX 2026.

One of the main highlights of the “ADEX 2026” exhibition was the first-ever allocation of Pavilion 4 at the Baku Expo Center for a national exhibition.

The exhibition, which will run until October 2, is one of the largest military-technology platforms in the Caucasus region and showcases modern military technology and equipment, as well as the capabilities of Azerbaijan’s defense industry. During the same period, the Baku Expo Center also hosted the 15th International Exhibition of Equipment for Internal Security, Protection, and Rescue—“Securex Caspian.”