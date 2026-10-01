Key growth dynamics along Middle Corridor focuses on Trans-Caspian section - World Bank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The key growth dynamics along the Middle Corridor focuses on the Trans-Caspian section, a Senior Transport Economist at the World Bank, Muneeza Alam, said during a World Bank Group online event titled "Middle Corridor: Next Stage" today, Trend’s correspondent reports.

"According to data from the Middle Corridor Association, transport volumes along the Trans-Caspian section of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor increased by 34% from 2021 through 2025. This represents the highest growth rate ever recorded for this corridor throughout the period for which data is available. Thus, the primary momentum is currently concentrated on the Trans-Caspian section," she said.

According to Alam, container shipping volumes grew by 32% between 2021 and 2025. She emphasized that growth along the corridor is expected to continue at least until 2040.

"The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route doesn’t exist in isolation. It’s part of a broader network of corridors connecting Asia and Europe, with the maritime route arguably being the most significant among them. However, none of these corridors is in direct competition with one another. Each possesses unique advantages, specific points of origin and destination, distinct timeframes, cost structures, and so forth. Therefore, they don't compete directly. Rather, they should be viewed as routes that complement each other and ensure sustainable transport connectivity between the two continents. In this way, they can effectively work in tandem," she added.