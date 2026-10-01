Azerbaijan and Greece sign joint action plan on tourism (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Azerbaijan and Greece have signed a Joint Action Plan on tourism for 2026–2028.

This was reflected in a post by Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov on his X account.

"In Athens, we co-chaired the 6th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission with Theoharis Theoharis, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece. We reviewed opportunities to expand bilateral partnership across all areas and advance new projects and initiatives. The signing of the Joint Action Plan for 2026–2028 in the field of tourism, together with the agreements reached, will contribute to further strengthening our economic partnership," the post said.

A business forum was held in Athens within the framework of the 6th meeting of the Joint Commission on economic, industrial, and technological cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Greece. Organized by the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and Enterprise Greece (the Greek investment and trade promotion agency), the forum was attended by companies from both countries.

Speaking at the forum, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said that at a time when global economic relations and supply chains are being reshaped and the importance of diversified energy and transport connections is growing, the new realities emerging in the South Caucasus under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev are opening up vast opportunities for regional cooperation, trade, and investment. The speech noted that Azerbaijan’s position as a reliable partner, along with policies aimed at economic diversification and the development of energy and transport links, logistics, and digital infrastructure, has enhanced the country's investment attractiveness. Attention was drawn to the fact that the non-oil and gas sector now accounts for over 70% of GDP and that more than $350 billion have been invested in the Azerbaijani economy over the past 20 years.

During the speech, it was emphasized that Azerbaijan is interested not only in attracting capital but also in long-term investment partnerships that bring new technologies, knowledge, and expertise, while expanding production and export capabilities. Energy, transport and logistics, the digital economy, industry and manufacturing, agriculture, food processing, and tourism were presented as promising areas of cooperation for Greek businesses. Information was provided on opportunities for expanding the energy partnership established through the Southern Gas Corridor to include green energy and new energy interconnectivity.

Highlighting the growing importance of the Middle Corridor in the transport and logistics sector, it was noted that aligning Azerbaijan’s strategic location with Greece’s port and maritime capabilities could expand access for East-West connections to Mediterranean and European markets.

Greek business circles were invited to actively leverage investment opportunities in Azerbaijan, implement new projects, and engage in long-term partnerships.