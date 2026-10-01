Georgia works with Middle Corridor states on e-permit systems - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Georgia is working with the countries of the Middle Corridor to implement electronic permit systems, the Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, Tamar Ioseliani, said during a World Bank Group online event titled “Middle Corridor: Next Stage,” Trend's correspondent reports.

“Georgia has a ten-year vision and plan for the development of transportation infrastructure. We are investing and mobilizing $7 billion in core transportation infrastructure, which includes not only ports, railways, and highway construction, but also airports, as civil aviation is one of the key elements in the development of our transportation network,” she said.

According to T. Ioseliani, the country is also developing its digital infrastructure.

“The synergy of reforms, next-generation improvements, and infrastructure upgrades is important for the development of the Trans-Caspian international transport route, known as the Middle Corridor,” she said.

She noted that in 2026 alone, more than 1 billion Georgian lari was invested in upgrading the rolling stock and installing systems that will make the “Georgian Railway” more efficient.

“As for tangible results, together with the Ministry of Finance and with the assistance of the Ministry of Finance and customs authorities, we have reduced customs clearance time by a factor of 7.5, which, in terms of efficiency, also gives us more time,” she said.

In addition, Ioseliani added that in the field of road freight transport, Georgia is working with strategic partners and neighboring countries - Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and all the countries of the Middle Corridor - to implement electronic permit systems.

“Turning to the port and maritime sector, as was correctly noted, we have implemented a single maritime window system, which has helped us reduce vessel clearance time from 24 hours to one hour. We are now moving on to the next phase of implementation - the port community system, which will encompass the entire business sector, thereby further improving efficiency in this area,” she said.