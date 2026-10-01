QazaqGaz, United Energy CA discuss cooperation in exploration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Kazakhstan's QazaqGaz and United Energy CA discussed potential cooperation in geological exploration, including joint projects and investment opportunities during today's meeting in Almaty.

This was reported by the press service of QazaqGaz, following the meeting between Deputy Chairman for Exploration and Production Asylzhan Dauletov and United Energy CA CEO Azfar Ali on the sidelines of KIOGE 2026.

According to the information, in the course of the meeting, the sides discussed potential areas for cooperation in exploration, including opportunities to jointly implement new projects and attract investment in the development of prospective areas.

The companies expressed mutual interest in further developing their partnership and continuing detailed work on potential exploration and hydrocarbon production projects.

QazaqGaz is Kazakhstan’s national gas company and a portfolio company of Samruk-Kazyna. It manages the country’s main gas transportation infrastructure and is expanding its upstream exploration portfolio through partnerships with international energy companies.

United Energy CA is a Central Asia-focused subsidiary of the Hong Kong-listed United Energy Group. In Uzbekistan, a United Energy Group subsidiary has signed a Production Enhancement Contract with Uzbekneftegaz covering 21 existing gas fields and 10 exploration blocks in the Gazli region. The agreement includes a minimum investment commitment of $100 million over the first four years and an estimated production of 57.8 billion cubic metres over the initial 15-year term.

To date, QazaqGaz and United Energy CA have not implemented any joint projects.