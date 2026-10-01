U.S. highlights Trans-Caspian Route as key driver of regional connectivity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The Trans-Caspian International Trade Route has the potential to significantly transform trade relations in Eurasia, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Azerbaijan Amy Carlon said at the CAMCA regional forum held in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Welcoming the participants to Baku, she particularly noted the hospitality shown by Azerbaijan.

“It has been a pleasure to live in Baku for the past 14 months. I am confident that during your stay here, you will experience the same sincerity and hospitality that the Azerbaijani people have extended to me,” Amy Carlon said.

In her remarks, the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Azerbaijan thanked the Rumsfeld Foundation and the organizers of the CAMCA regional forum for the opportunity to speak at the event.

She noted that since 2008, the Rumsfeld Fellowship Program has brought together promising young people from the Caucasus, Central Asia, Mongolia, and Afghanistan so they can learn more about the United States.

“As CAMCA participants, you have had the opportunity to see the U.S. with your own eyes, meet people, visit American institutions and observe their operations, and become intimately familiar with American culture. You know what this partnership offers because you have experienced it yourselves,” she emphasized.

Amy Carlon stated that one of the main advantages of the CAMCA program is that it brings together young professionals from different countries and professional fields.

According to her, CAMCA alumni come from a wide variety of fields, ranging from academia and business to film and the arts, and are actively involved in addressing global issues.

“As CAMCA alumni, you are involved in virtually all global issues, contributing to change and driving positive transformation,” the U.S. official noted.

She said that 2025 was a significant year in U.S.-Azerbaijani relations.

“In August 2025, President Donald Trump hosted President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan at the White House. This meeting resulted in the start of work on an agreement that offers the best opportunity for lasting peace in recent decades,” Amy Carlon said.

According to her, the concept of TRIPP — “Trump’s Road to International Peace and Prosperity” — was also put forward at this meeting.

The U.S. Chargé d’Affaires to Azerbaijan noted that in February 2026, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a Charter on Strategic Partnership.

She stated that the document identifies three main areas of focus. These include regional connectivity, including energy, trade, and transit; economic investment, covering artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure; and cooperation in the areas of security and defense.

“The United States views the CAMCA region as a place with enormous economic and human potential. Expanding regional connectivity is our priority, especially for all of you,” Amy Carlon emphasized.

She said that the Trans-Caspian International Trade Route connects Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, and the South Caucasus with markets in the U.S. and Europe.

“This trade route is more than just infrastructure. It is a bridge between economies, people, and your future. The U.S. has backed this vision with real investments. This includes allocating $201 million to the Trans-Caspian Enterprise Support Fund. Because we believe that a connected region is a prosperous region,” she said.

According to Amy Carlon, the full-scale implementation of the Trans-Caspian International Trade Route has the potential to transform trade relations across Eurasia, and every country in the region through which this route passes can benefit from it.

“This is not an abstract promise. The United States and global investors have already begun to turn this vision into reality. We are a partner that will deliver results, remain true to our commitments, and invest in our shared success,” the U.S. representative added.

She noted that CAMCA participants had experienced the partnership with the United States firsthand, and thanked them for their contributions to strengthening ties between the countries.

“The connections you make at conferences like this and other events, in business, politics, and friendship, are just as important as any trade corridor we might build. These connections are, in many ways, the foundation upon which all this progress depends,” said Amy Carlon.

She emphasized that the United States will continue to work with the CAMCA region to ensure a more interconnected, peaceful, and prosperous future.

“The United States is committed to building a more interconnected, peaceful, and prosperous CAMCA region. We are proud to be forging this path together with all of you,” the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires to Azerbaijan added.