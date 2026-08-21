Uzbekistan, India boost air links with new Tashkent-Hyderabad route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Uzbekistan’s Centrum Air will launch regular direct flights between Tashkent and Hyderabad, India, on September 28, expanding air connectivity between the two countries and creating new opportunities for tourism and business travel.

This was reflected in the statement by the Committee on Tourism of Uzbekistan.

According to Tourism Committee, the airline will operate flights on the Tashkent-Hyderabad route twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays.

"Flights on the Tashkent — Hyderabad route will be operated on Mondays and Thursdays," the committee said in the statement.

The new service is expected to increase tourist flows between Uzbekistan and India and make Tashkent more accessible to travelers from major cities in southern India.

Hyderabad, the capital of India’s Telangana state, is a major metropolitan area and one of the country’s leading technology hubs. With a population of more than 10 million, the city is known as the “City of Pearls” and the “Silicon Valley of India.”

The city combines historic Islamic architecture with a large presence of global technology companies, making it a potential source of both tourism and business traffic for Uzbekistan.

The launch of direct flights is expected to support stronger tourism exchanges between Uzbekistan and India by reducing travel times and improving connectivity between the two destinations.

The new route could also facilitate business travel and create additional opportunities for companies and investors from Uzbekistan and southern India to establish direct contacts.

In addition, improved air connectivity is expected to contribute to the development of cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries.

The Tashkent-Hyderabad service is part of Uzbekistan’s efforts to expand international air connectivity and attract more visitors from new tourism markets.

The twice-weekly flights will provide travelers with a direct connection between Uzbekistan’s capital and one of southern India’s largest economic and technological centers.