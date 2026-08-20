Azerbaijan plans to establish regulatory framework for “Tourism Village” concept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Azerbaijan plans to create a new regulatory framework for sustainable tourism and the “Tourism Village” concept by 2030, which will also support efforts to address climate change.

This is outlined in the “State Program for Tourism Development for 2026–2030,” approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev today.

According to the program, the country aims to establish regulatory mechanisms related to sustainable tourism, including climate action in the tourism sector, as well as develop a legal framework for the “Tourism Village” concept.