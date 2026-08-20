  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan plans to establish regulatory framework for “Tourism Village” concept

Society Materials 20 August 2026 16:43 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan plans to establish regulatory framework for “Tourism Village” concept
Firaya Nurizada
Firaya Nurizada
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Azerbaijan plans to create a new regulatory framework for sustainable tourism and the “Tourism Village” concept by 2030, which will also support efforts to address climate change.

This is outlined in the “State Program for Tourism Development for 2026–2030,” approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev today.

According to the program, the country aims to establish regulatory mechanisms related to sustainable tourism, including climate action in the tourism sector, as well as develop a legal framework for the “Tourism Village” concept.

Tags:

Follow Trend on

Try Trend Premium for 1$
Latest

Latest

Read more