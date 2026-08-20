Azerbaijan approves State Tourism Development Program for 2026–2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. The State Program for the Development of Tourism in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2030 has been approved.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the corresponding decree.

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan must prepare and submit to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan its proposals on the following issues:

Within six months—revision of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Tourism” based on proposals from the State Agency for Tourism of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

Within three months—revision of the mechanism for issuing investment incentive certificates for projects related to tourism, taking into account the specific nature of tourism activities;

The conditions for providing subsidies from the state budget, as provided for in paragraph 8.8.1.3 and subparagraph 8.8.2 of the State Program;

Ensure coordination of the measures provided for in the State Program and oversight of their implementation;

Once a year, submit to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan a report on the implementation of the measures provided for in the State Program.

- to resolve other issues arising from this decree.

According to the document, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan must, within three months, prepare proposals on increasing the contribution of air transport to the development of tourism and submit them to the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

At the same time, the State Agency for Tourism of the Republic of Azerbaijan must take the necessary measures to resolve issues arising from this decree.

The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in conjunction with the State Agency for Tourism of the Republic of Azerbaijan, must take appropriate measures to ensure the allocation of the necessary financial resources during the annual preparation of the state budget and state investment programs of the Republic of Azerbaijan to finance the activities provided for in the State Program.

The Center for Economic Reform Analysis and Communications must monitor and evaluate the implementation of the measures outlined in the State Program, as directed by the State Agency for Tourism of the Republic of Azerbaijan.