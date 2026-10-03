Activists who have exhausted entire world with this “green agenda” have now come to realize that no economy can develop without oil, gas, and fuel - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Activists who have exhausted the entire world with this “green agenda” have now come to realize that no economy can develop without oil, gas, and fuel, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP).

"Even those activists who have exhausted the entire world with this “green agenda” have now come to realize that no economy can develop without oil, gas, and fuel. You remember well how many groundless accusations were leveled against us during COP29 and on its eve, claiming that a climate conference should not be held in an oil-producing country. Well, Canada produces 10 times more oil than we do. It can be held there, but not here?! Once again, it was a biased approach. However, I want to say that today, serious discussions are taking place even among those who put forward the thesis of the “green transition.” Well then, let them not buy our gas, our oil, or our petroleum products. How will their economies develop? That is why Azerbaijan, rich in energy resources, is becoming a very serious geopolitical and security factor today. Because energy security means the national security of every country, and our role will grow even further," President Ilham Aliyev said.

The 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) was held yesterday at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

A total of 960 delegates were elected by YAP's district and city organizations to attend the congress.

As part of preparations for the 8th Congress, reporting conferences were held at 84 local party organizations from September 7 to 19. A total of 16,239 people attended the conferences.

The reporting conferences heard reports on work carried out to fulfill the tasks set after the 7th Congress and discussed the results achieved.