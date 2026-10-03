Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold at Aere Trampoline Cup in Italy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Azerbaijani gymnasts won a total of 5 gold and 1 silver medal in synchronized and individual events at the 5th “Aere Trampoline Cup” international trampoline tournament, held in Riccione, Italy, on October 3–4.

This was reported by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

In addition, it was reported that in the synchronized events, Omar Gasimli and Muhammad Hasanli won gold medals in the 13–14 age group with a score of 45.170 points. In the 15–16 age group, Ammar Bakhshaliyev and Farhad Mustafayev took the top spot on the podium with 45.390 points. In the 17–21 age group, Huseyn Abbasov and Magsud Magsudov won gold medals with a score of 50.730 points.

In the individual competition, Huseyn Abbasov won the gold medal with a score of 57.950 points, and Ammar Bakhshaliyev took gold with 53.300 points. Muhammad Hasanli received the silver medal with a score of 49.290 points.