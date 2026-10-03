Uzbekistan, Denmark advance economic ties during ministerial talks

Photo: the telegram channel of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Uzbekistan and Denmark discussed expanding political and economic cooperation, including investment, industrial projects, and green economy initiatives, during talks between Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen in Tashkent on Oct. 2.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister, Bakhtiyor Saidov, on his Telegram channel.

Rasmussen is visiting Uzbekistan as part of a program that includes bilateral meetings and a roundtable with representatives of the Uzbek and Danish business communities, Saidov said in a post on social media.

'We are interested in advancing joint projects with Danish companies across various sectors," Saidov said.

The ministers discussed strengthening political dialogue, expanding scientific exchanges and developing cooperation in the green economy.

Particular attention was given to expanding economic ties through investment and industrial cooperation. Uzbekistan expressed interest in advancing joint projects with Danish companies across various sectors, according to Saidov.

Moreover, the visit includes discussions between representatives of the two countries’ business communities, creating an opportunity to explore potential investment projects and new commercial partnerships.

The talks come as Uzbekistan seeks to expand economic cooperation with European partners and attract foreign investment into priority sectors, including green development, industry, technology, and other areas of the economy.