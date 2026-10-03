Digital tools can unite data for Caspian planning - IOI, CSI (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Digital tools could help Caspian countries bring different forms of information together for marine planning and management.

IOI Managing Director Antonella Vassallo and CSI Director Murad Atajanov said this in a joint exclusive interview with Trend, answering a question about digital tools and management approaches with practical value for Caspian countries.

"The most valuable digital tools will be those that bring different forms of information into a common planning environment," they said.

The experts said this could include technologies for spatial planning, environmental observation, data access and real-time monitoring.

"GIS-based marine spatial planning platforms, remote sensing, satellite monitoring, open data portals, real-time environmental and vessel monitoring, oil-spill and marine-litter modelling, and biodiversity databases can all contribute to better-informed decisions," they said.

They noted that the Caspian Sea Digital Twin is of significant importance.

"The Caspian Sea Digital Twin, endorsed by IOC/UNESCO, is particularly relevant because it can integrate information on water levels, salinity, biodiversity, shipping, infrastructure and climate into a shared analytical environment," they said.

At the same time, the experts said the practical value of the Digital Twin would depend on the quality of the information behind it and on how regional institutions use and exchange data.

According to the experts, these digital tools should form part of broader approaches to marine management rather than operate separately from them.

"These tools should support broader management approaches such as ecosystem-based management, transboundary marine spatial planning, cumulative-impact assessment, adaptive management and networks of marine protected areas," they said.

The experts also stressed that technology alone would not be enough to ensure effective use of these tools. They said regional cooperation and institutional arrangements would also be required, alongside long-term development of relevant expertise.

"Technology alone is not sufficient. Effective use also requires data-sharing protocols, institutional cooperation and sustained capacity development. This is an area in which IOI’s training experience, global network and alumni community do provide practical support," they said.

For reference, the International Ocean Institute (IOI) is an independent, non-governmental, non-profit organization focused on ocean governance, training and capacity development. Its headquarters and secretariat are located at the University of Malta in Msida, Malta, where the institute’s Managing Director Antonella Vassallo is based.

The IOI runs training programmes on ocean governance in different regions and lists Turkmenistan as an IOI Training Partner. Its global programme portfolio includes the "Sustainable Development and Governance of the Caspian Sea" course, organized in partnership with the Caspian Sea Institute.

The Caspian Sea Institute was established in Turkmenistan in 2019 to promote cooperation in the Caspian region, conduct marine scientific research and contribute to the development of international and national legal documents related to the Caspian Sea. It also reviews the implementation of relevant international agreements concerning the Caspian.

The institute is headed by Myrat Atajanov, who was appointed its director in August 2019. According to the press service of the Turkmen government, the institute also works on marine studies, methodological and informational materials and cooperation on Caspian issues.