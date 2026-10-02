Uzbekistan-Belarus trade hits $731.3M in 8M2026

Photo: The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Belarus reached $731.3 million in the period from January through August 2026, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan announced on October 2.

This was reflected in the statement by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, following the meeting of the heads of chambers of commerce and industry of the CIS countries held in Minsk today.

According to the information, the meeting was held on the sidelines of the second international industrial exhibition INNOPROM. Belarus brought together Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Davron Vakhabov, along with heads and representatives of chambers from CIS countries.

The participants discussed expanding trade and economic relations, increasing industrial cooperation, developing joint projects and strengthening direct business ties between entrepreneurs.

Uzbekistan and Belarus have been expanding cooperation across several sectors, with Uzbek-capital projects in Belarus covering livestock, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, light industry, construction materials, furniture and pharmaceuticals.

In the livestock sector, 39 projects are planned to produce 56,900 head of cattle, with a combined investment value of $107.2 million, according to the Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Bilateral trade turnover stood at $965 million in 2025 and reached $731.3 million in the period from January through August 2026, indicating continued expansion in economic ties between the two countries.

"️Davron Vakhabov stressed at the meeting the importance of enriching cooperation between chambers with practical projects, expanding opportunities for entrepreneurs to enter new markets and developing industrial cooperation," the statement said.

Additionally, the meeting addressed greater participation by businesses in international exhibitions and business events, experience sharing, and the development of direct contacts between business representatives from CIS countries.

The participants agreed to continue cooperation on expanding joint business and exhibition events, promoting industrial cooperation and advancing new investment projects.