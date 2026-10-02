The current Armenian leadership used to make territorial claims against us - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. All the blame cannot be pinned solely on the previous leadership of Armenia. Even though the previous Armenian leaders are all war criminals and must face their punishment, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP).

“The current Armenian leadership used to make territorial claims against us, attempted to insult the Azerbaijani people, and offended the dignity of the Azerbaijani people with inappropriate and uncouth statements,” the head of state noted, adding that “we must never forget any of this.”

The 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) is being held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

A total of 960 delegates were elected by YAP's district and city organizations to attend the congress.

As part of preparations for the 8th Congress, reporting conferences were held at 84 local party organizations from September 7 through 19. A total of 16,239 people participated in the conferences.

The reporting conferences featured reports on work carried out to fulfill the tasks set following the 7th Congress, while the results achieved were discussed.