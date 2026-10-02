Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The political course of the National Leader remains unchanged, President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP).

“Naturally, as the years go by, tactical and even strategic goals adapt to a certain extent, but the core course remains unchanged — independence, statehood, economic independence, strong military potential, and the ability to maximize the use of our own capabilities,” the head of state emphasized.

The 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) is being held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

A total of 960 delegates were elected by YAP's district and city organizations to attend the congress.

As part of preparations for the 8th Congress, reporting conferences were held at 84 local party organizations from September 7 through 19. A total of 16,239 people participated in the conferences.

The reporting conferences featured reports on work carried out to fulfill the tasks set following the 7th Congress, while the results achieved were discussed.