Astana IT University, Solana Superteam KZ sign Web3 cooperation deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Kazakhstan's Astana IT University and SOLANA SUPERTEAM KZ Corporate Foundation have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in blockchain technologies, Web3, and the Solana ecosystem on the sidelines of the AI & Digital Bridge 2026 forum in Astana.

According to the forum’s press service, the memorandum is aimed at developing students’ practical skills and training specialists for the digital economy.

"The agreement also provides for joint educational programs, hackathons and other initiatives in the field of technology entrepreneurship, the press service said" the press service said.

Astana IT University is a Kazakhstan-based university specializing in information technology and innovation and training specialists for the digital economy.

SOLANA SUPERTEAM KZ Corporate Foundation is a community of developers, startup founders and creative professionals focused on developing the Solana blockchain ecosystem in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

AI & Digital Bridge 2026 (formerly Digital Bridge) is being held on October 1–3 at the EXPO International Exhibition Center in Astana. Organized by the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan, Astana Hub, and the Astana city administration, the forum has attracted more than 1,500 speakers from over 100 countries, 500+ investors, and 600+ startups, and is expected to draw tens of thousands of participants.