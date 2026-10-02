U.S.-Based Sofreh Capital plans Kazakhstan office and investments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. US-based investment firm Sofreh Capital plans to open offices in Kazakhstan, Shervin Pishevar, CEO and Founder of Sofreh Capital, said at the AI & Digital Bridge 2026 forum in Astana.

“I am looking to open up Sofreh Capital’s offices and move a team here and invest heavily in Kazakhstan’s future,” Pishevar said.

He noted that Kazakhstan had significant potential for the AI economy due to its engineering talent, government support for innovation and entrepreneurship, and natural resources, including rare earth minerals, as well as its space and nuclear industries.

“Kazakhstan to me holds great promise because you have the engineering talent, you have the intelligence, you have the government that is supportive of these innovations and entrepreneurship, and you have the resources that were God-given to you that are incredibly important for the AI economy, all the way from rare earth minerals to the space industry, space launch, manufacturing of satellites,” he said.

Pishevar highlighted Kazakhstan’s space industry, from launch capabilities to satellite manufacturing, as a particular area of investment interest.

“I specifically think that the space industry here, from launch to manufacturing, has unbelievable potential,” he said.

He said the development of AI computing infrastructure in space could represent a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity, noting that companies are working on satellite networks to host AI computing infrastructure in space.

“Nuclear power is going to be another massive advantage to any countries that have the regulatory courage to expand nuclear power again,” Pishevar said, adding that nuclear power and micro nuclear reactors would be important for meeting growing energy demand linked to AI and quantum computing.

Pishevar also cited Kazakh AI company Higgsfield as an example of the country’s technology potential, saying the company had reached $1 billion in revenue. Pishevar described Kazakhstan as “the Switzerland of Eurasia” and said the country was positioned for further expansion and business ties with the global market.