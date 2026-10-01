Heydar Aliyev Center lit up in colors of Chinese flag to mark founding of PRC (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku was lit up in the colors of the national flag of the People’s Republic of China to mark October 1 — the founding day of the PRC.

In the evening, the facade of the architectural complex was illuminated in red and yellow, symbolizing the national flag of China. A similar illumination was also displayed at the Baku Olympic Stadium. The initiative was held to mark the founding day of the People’s Republic of China.

October 1 is celebrated in China as the founding day of the People’s Republic of China. On this day in 1949, Mao Zedong proclaimed the establishment of the People’s Republic of China in Tiananmen Square in Beijing. On December 2, 1949, the Central People’s Government adopted a resolution stipulating that, starting in 1950, October 1 would be celebrated annually as the National Day of the PRC.

Earlier today, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping on the occasion of the holiday.

