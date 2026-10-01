Azerbaijan-EU relations development prospects discussed (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev met with a delegation of the Working Party on Eastern Europe and Central Asia of the Council of the European Union (COEST), which is visiting Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting focused on the current state and prospects for developing relations between Azerbaijan and the EU, partnership priorities, negotiations on a new bilateral agreement, cooperation in the energy and transport sectors, climate issues, as well as the regional agenda.

The Deputy Foreign Minister noted the intensification of high-level contacts between Azerbaijan and the EU, as well as the expansion of cooperation in the fields of energy, trade and transport connectivity. The sides emphasized the growing importance of the Middle Corridor. The delegation was briefed on Azerbaijan’s efforts to develop transport and logistics infrastructure, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the Port of Baku, and projects being implemented in the territories liberated from occupation.

In the context of energy cooperation, Azerbaijan’s role in ensuring Europe’s energy security was highlighted. The sides also discussed prospects for increasing natural gas supplies and ongoing renewable energy projects.

During an exchange of views on the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, information was provided on the progress achieved following the Washington summit, Azerbaijan’s peace agenda, and steps being taken to build confidence.

At the end of the meeting, questions of interest to the delegation’s representatives were answered.