CICA Media Forum hosts several bilateral meetings in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Bilateral meetings were held between the Chairperson of the Media and Broadcasting Council of Azerbaijan, Ahmad Ismayilov, and several delegations within the framework of the CICA Media Forum, themed “Building Trust through Media in a Polarized World,” in Baku today.

This was reflected in a statement by the Media and Broadcasting Council.

According to the report, meetings with Chairman of the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation, Mehmet Daniş, Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training of Pakistan, Wajiha Qamar, Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Ambassador Kairat Sarybay, and Director of the Center for Media Content Production under the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan, Kobuljon Akhmedov, emphasized that rapidly changing communication trends in the modern information environment necessitate closer cooperation and continuous experience exchange among media institutions. In this context, the importance of developing mutual ties in the media sector and promoting joint projects in various formats was highlighted.

At the same time, views were exchanged on maintaining trust in the global information space, media literacy, mitigating the impact of disinformation, enhancing the quality of media content, and adopting approaches suited to the new challenges posed by digital platforms.